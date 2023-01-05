A male and female suspect in a bank card larceny are seen in a surveillance image. (Courtesy Roanoke Rapids Police)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are trying to find two people they say swiped a woman’s bank card at a store and bought things with it.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of the man and woman they say stole the card and are trying to identify.

The incident took place at around 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at an unidentified business near Premiere Blvd.

Anyone with information about them is asked to contact the department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.