ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old.

Rocky Mount Police said Antonious Clemmons Jr., 21, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Javonta Crandell.

This happened Thursday after 8:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Stone Rose Drive.

Officers said previously they found Crandell dead in the passenger seat of a sedan, upon arriving at the scene.

Police said the shooting occurred at another location.

Officers said Clemmons has warrants for 1st Degree Murder and Attempted Murder.

If you have any information, contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977- 1111.