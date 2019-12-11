Police search for suspects after child, 2 others injured in shooting at Clinton home

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clinton police are looking for the suspects who shot up a home with a family inside, injuring a child and two others.

One 911 caller reported hearing as many as 13 shots.

It happened on Sampson Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the suspects may have walked up to the home and fired a rifle several times.

Worried neighbors called 911.

“I just got home from work and there’s a bunch of gunshots going off over here,” a neighbor said.

Police say four adults and three children were in the home when it was shot up.

One of the victims called 911.

“Some people been shot. My house has been shot up,” a caller said. “And somebody has been hit inside of my house.”

Police said three people have non-life threatening injuries. Among them is a 4-year-old who was grazed in the back, a woman who was shot in the leg, and another woman who was injured from falling when she heard gunshots.

“I thought somebody was knocking on the door tap tap tap,” neighbor Catherine Faison said.

At 93 years old, she said she’s never seen anything like it happen there before.

“I was surprised. We ain’t never had that in this neighborhood,” Faison said. “I say let the good Lord take care of it.”

Police said one of the people inside the home appears to have been the target.

