DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are looking for a man after a Durham County convenience store was robbed.

This happened Tuesday just after 8 p.m. at the Hand-Dee Hugo’s on Pleasant Drive, according to deputies.

Photo from Durham County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man “implied he had a gun, demanded money from the register” and ran after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you know anything about this, call 919-560-0880 or 919-560-0900, or email crimetip@durhamsheriff.org