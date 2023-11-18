ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Rocky Mount are looking for the driver of a Chevrolet SUV after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of E. Raleigh Boulevard and Stokes Street, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 33-year-old man was crossing E. Raleigh Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

Davelle Lashon Debro died at the scene and the suspect fled in an SUV heading east, the news release said.

A black 2000 to 2006 Chevrolet Suburban similar to the one involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash. Photo from Rocky Mount Police Department.

Police said they are looking for a black 2000 to 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with “moderate damage to the front right and is missing at least part of the right headlight assembly.”

The news release included images of similar SUVs.

Officers said anyone who has information about the incident should contact Rocky Mount Police Cpl. Chris Liv with the Special Operations Division Traffic Enforcement and Crash Reconstruction Unit at (252) 343-3136.