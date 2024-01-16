Creedmoor Police Department photo

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Triangle-area town are looking for two suspects who ripped off a business by using 13 fake $100 bills last week.

The incident happened on January 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at 612 N. Main St., according to a news release from the Creedmoor Police Department.

Two men were caught on video buying gift cards by using 13 counterfeit $100 bills, police in the Granville County town said.

Creedmoor Police Department photo

The Tuesday news release included two photos of the suspects and a photo of a car. Both suspects were wearing face masks.

After getting the gift cards, the duo fled in a hatchback car, possibly a Mazda, according to the news release.

Officers said anyone who has information about the case should call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.