ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The suspect took the cash from the business before fleeing the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

Police said the suspect is a black male wearing all black clothing with a bandana covering his face.

Photos from Rocky Mount police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards. You can also text RMPOL and your message to 274637.