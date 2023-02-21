ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County authorities are looking for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood in broad daylight Sunday morning.

A photo and videos were released Tuesday by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office following the gunfire that involved a man with a rifle.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. Sunday near Matthews Street and Branch Avenue in Roanoke Rapids, deputies said.

A car was damaged during the gunfire, which was caught on video.

During one video the man is seen running from the area, but gets caught on a chain-link fence and falls. He earlier made it over the fence by putting his rifle on the ground, another video shows.

Video from the area showed a male subject wearing a dark-colored coat with a hood, a black mask covering his face from the nose down, and jeans with a blue bandana covering his left knee.

Deputies said anyone with information about the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.