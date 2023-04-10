SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Southern Pines said Monday they are trying to identify two people involved in theft at a home improvement store that led to credit card fraud.

Police said that the two people were involved in the larceny of a wallet at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines.

The duo then used the contents from the wallet for credit card fraud, according to a news release from the Southern Pines Police Department.

Photos were released of a man and woman who both appeared to be at a checkout counter in a store, possibly Lowes.

Photos by Southern Pines Police Dept.

Officers said anyone who recognizes either of the people should contact the police dispatch center at 910-692-7031 and ask for Investigator Lowery.