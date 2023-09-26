Photos from the Aberdeen Police Department

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Moore County town say are looking for a man following an incident in a Walmart.

Officials said Tuesday they are asking the public for help in identifying the man, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department.

Police released two photos of the man, who was seen in a Walmart with a cart in both photos.

The request for help comes after an incident at the Walmart at 250 Turner St. in Aberdeen. Police did not indicate what took place at the store or why the man’s identity is being sought.

The news release said anyone who can identify the man should call the Aberdeen Police Department at (910) 944-9721. Officers said anyone who would like to remain anonymous, should call the Tip Line at (910) 944-4561.