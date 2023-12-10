Photo from Roxboro Police Dept.

ROXOBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Roxboro said Friday they want to identify four people who are “involved in criminal activity” in one part of the town.

The four people are involved in breaking the law during activities on North Main Street, according to a news release from the Roxboro Police Department.

“The department is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community, and collaboration with the public is essential in achieving this goal,” officers said in the news release.

Photo from Roxboro Police Dept.

Four photos were released by police, including one of two people wearing black hooded sweatshirts standing in a convenience store. Other police photos at a gas station show a male in a white shirt talking to a person in a red hooded sweatshirt.

Police did not reveal what the four people were accused of doing.

Photo from Roxboro Police Dept.

“The Roxboro Police Department is grateful for the cooperation of the community in assisting with this ongoing investigation,” the news release said.

Officers said anyone with information about the location or names of the four people should contact Roxboro Police Lt. J.P. Howe at 336-504-8159 or those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Roxboro Police Tip Line at 336-322-6072.