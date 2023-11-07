Photos from the Raeford Police Department.

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in a Hoke County town say they are trying to track down a man wanted for questioning in a police case.

Officers said Monday afternoon that the man is sought in connection with a “fraud investigation,” according to a news release from the Raeford Police Department.

The news release included two photos of the man, who was wearing a black hat and a horizontally striped long-sleeve shirt.

The photos appear to show the man inside a store, but police did not provide any details about the fraud accusations.

Police said they want to speak to the man about the investigation.

Officers said anyone who knows the identity of the man should message or call 910-875-4251.