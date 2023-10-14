ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Moore County town are looking for two women after incidents at two large stores this week, officials said.

Images were released of the women who were spotted at the Aberdeen Walmart at 250 Turner St. and the Aberdeen Best Buy at 11088 U.S. 15-501, according to a news release from Aberdeen police.

In the Walmart incident, police said Tuesday they were requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subject in a photograph.

In the Best Buy incident, police said Tuesday they were requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a subject in a photograph. Photo from Aberdeen Police Dept.

In the Walmart incident, police said Tuesday they were requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a subject in a photograph. Photo from Aberdeen Police Dept.

In the Best Buy incident, police said Tuesday they were requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a subject in a photograph. Photo from Aberdeen Police Dept.

The image released by police showed a woman pushing a cart in what appeared to be the entrance area of a Walmart.

In the Best Buy incident, police said Tuesday they were seeking help with info about a woman in two photos.

The two photos showed one woman in an image from above and another image of two women walking out of a store.

Officers said anyone with information in either case should contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (910)944-9721. For anyone who would like to remain anonymous, they can call the Aberdeen Police Tip Line at (910)944-4561.