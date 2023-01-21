SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police are asking the public to help them identify a man and a car they said might have information about a larceny and assault at Lowe’s Home Improvement.

At about 1:05 p.m. Thursday, officers said the car was seen on surveillance video near the Lowe’s Home Improvement off of US-501.

(Southern Pines Police Department)

The police department also provided a photo of the man on surveillance video.

(Southern Pines Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031 or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.