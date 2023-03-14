ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said Tuesday they are looking for a man who stole “numerous high-end” items from a store.

Video from police showed the incident took place at the Rocky Mount Target store at 731 Sutter’s Creek Blvd.

According to video from police, the man involved is seen approaching the front entrance of the store. The man then enters the Target and grabs a shopping cart before the video ends.

Police said they are hoping the public can help them identify the man.

Officers said anyone with information about the man should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.