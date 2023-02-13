ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a theft at Walmart that was caught on camera.

The incident happened last week at the Walmart Supercenter at 1511 Benvenue Road, according to the department.

Photos from police showed a man walking out of the Walmart holding a large flat-screen TV, that was still in its box. In one photo the man was holding the large box over his shoulder.

The incident was first publicized on Saturday.

Photo courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department

Photo courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department

Police said Saturday night they had identified the man involved. However, there was no word about the suspect’s name or if he was arrested.

Officers said anyone with information about the theft should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.