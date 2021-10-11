Police seek suspect after man critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police are asking for help after a 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning.

According to a news release, Rocky Mount police responded to the 1500 block of Fountain Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday. Around the same time, they were notified of a shooting victim arriving at UNC Nash Hospital.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was then transferred to Vidant Hospital in Greenville. His condition was listed as critical, the release said.

Police asked anyone who has information on the shooting to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.