ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police made a “sweet” bust as part of an operation to seize illegal candies found in some local stores.

According to police, four stores were carrying counterfeit candies contained THC, the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.

Out of the 145 items seized in what Roxboro police are calling “Operation Sweet Tooth,” 126 were edible products that violated copyright laws. The items were confiscated under violations of counterfeit marks.

Counterfeit candy seized by Roxboro police. (Courtesy RPD/Facebook)

The four stores in the city were Madison Smoke & Vape, Roxboro Tobacco & Vape, M&A1, and Fuel Time Convenience.

Police also are warning residents to be on the lookout for these counterfeit confectionaries because the packaging resembles real candies.