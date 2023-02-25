SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police are warning the public about a phone scam in the area, the police department announced Friday.

Officers said scammers are contacting Southern Pines residents, saying they are from ‘US Legal Support’ with the Southern Pines Police Department.

They said the scammers are asking residents to pay money over the phone to take care of a ‘warrant for their arrest.’

These calls are scams and no money should be paid to these callers, according to police.

Police warn residents to never give money to anyone they don’t know or trust.

Anyone with questions about the scam, or other requests for the collection of money by phone, is asked to call the police department and/or Deputy Chief Charles Campbell at 910-692-2732.