CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are warning the community about a recent telephone scam in Chapel Hill.

They say a scammer is calling people and claiming to be an officer with the Chapel Hill Police Department.

The caller claims there are bench warrants out, demands that the victim stay on the phone, and then asks for money, according to officials.

Police warn the caller ID says the call is coming from the police department’s main number, but it’s not.

Officials say the Chapel Hill Police Department will never ask for money over the phone.

They say anyone who receives a call like this should hang up.

Anyone with concerns is asked to speak directly with the police department’s staff by calling their main number: (919)968-2760.