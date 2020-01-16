5 vehicles hit by bullets while driving on US-264 in Wilson County, sheriff’s office says

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Wilson and Nash counties are warning drivers in Wilson County to be on alert after multiple reports have come in saying that vehicles were shot at and hit by bullets while driving on U.S. Route 264 east.

“Please be careful if traveling 264 East.. There have been reports of vehicles being shot at between mile marker 38-40..This was in Wilson County,” a post on the Bailey Police Department’s Facebook page reads.

The post was written at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Another post at 8:52 p.m. said, “The post on the shooting on 264 E near Sims and I95 exit was to…bring awareness to the public to pay attention to your surroundings. If you see anything suspicious please call 911.”

The post continued, saying that they “…have updated Nash County Sheriffs Office and have made contact with investigators from the Wilson sheriffs Office as all of our jurisdictions are close-to the incidents. Even though this occurred in Wilson County we all work together to keep the public safe.”

Multiple people replied to the Facebook posts saying that they had either heard shots fired in the area or had their vehicle or property struck by bullets.

CBS 17 reached out to the Bailey Police Department but officials were unwilling to speak further about shootings.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release on Thursday morning confirming that they had received calls Wednesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. “from motorist[s] stating that their vehicle had possibly been shot. The calls were received randomly at different locations,” the release said. “However[,] each caller reported that they were traveling east bound on [Highway] 264 near the 38 mile marker.”

According to the sheriff’s office, they contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office “to confirm if they were receiving similar calls in their jurisdiction to determine a centralized location of shots, it was confirmed that they had not received any calls.”

Wilson County authorities were able to determine that the centralized location of the shots fired was U.S. 264 Alternate near the Interstate 95 exit.

“Wilson County Sheriff’s Office saturated the area to investigate the calls,” the release said. “Throughout the night and morning we have been working the case and patrolling the area for additional evidence.”

The sheriff’s office said they currently have no evidence indicating that the shootings were intentional or unintentional, but they have been able to determine that they occurred between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At least five vehicles were shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated as it develops.

