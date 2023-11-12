DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A police officer in a central North Carolina town rescued a dog after it was hit by a car last week, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday night in Dunn when a dog was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Dunn Police Department.

After being hit, the dog ran under a home along North King Avenue, police said.

Dunn Police Officer K. Hawkins after crawling under a home to rescue a dog. Photo from Dunn Police Dept.

Dunn Police Officer K. Hawkins responded to the scene for an “animal in distress call,” officers said.

“Officer Hawkins was determined to rescue the injured dog and went under the home to free the dog,” the news release said.

A photo showed Hawkins later holding the dog with another image showing how the officer’s uniform was covered in dirt from crawling under the house to get the dog.

Dunn Police Officer K. Hawkins with the dog he rescued after crawling under a home. Photo from Dunn Police Dept.

“Thank you, Officer Hawkins, for your compassion and commitment to being a true public servant,” officers said in the news release.

Police later said the dog was “OK” after the incident.