Pools around the Triangle reopening with precautions ahead of July 4 weekend

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Holding Park Aquatic Center in Wake Forest opened on Wednesday for the first time this summer.

“It’s really cool. I like the water slide and it seems really fun,” said Gia Priore.

The pool reopened at about 40% capacity with social distancing measures in place. Chairs are spaced out and markings direct people where to stand and walk.

Facemasks and hand-washing are encouraged.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we have a safe environment,” said Edward Austin, athletics and aquatics superintendent for Wake Forest Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources.

Open swim times are scheduled in three-hour blocks. Staff cleans the facility for an hour in between each one.

People have to register to come at least two hours in advance. They sign COVID-19 form when they check in.

Lockers remain closed and pool passes are not being offered.

“We felt like this was a good time for us to open to be able to offer swimming for folks who are ready to come out,” Austin said.

Raleigh’s reopening the majority of its city pools on Monday. It will also be at limited capacity and with reservations.

Durham is keeping its city pools closed for the 2020 summer season.

In Wake Forest, people said that even with the restrictions in place, they’re happy to have a place to go.

“I’m OK with it. I’m doing whatever we’re told to do and I think that’s what we should do,” said Susan Haberman. “This is huge that we have this in our community and it’s beautiful.”

Staff said they reopened with guidance from the health department.

