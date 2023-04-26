WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson woman has been charged with first-degree arson in a Friday fire on the front porch of a residence.

At 1:12 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to 613 Sims St. in reference to an arson, police said. Wilson Fire/Rescue Service responded to the scene first and were able to put out the fire.

Police determined the suspect, 45-year-old Sakinah Kalimah Benton, set a chair cushion ablaze on the porch.

Benton was taken into custody in the 700 block of Maury Street. In addition to the arson, she was charged with resist, obstruct, and delay, and indecent exposure. Her secured bond was set at $10,000.

Wilson police told CBS 17 on Wednesday that they were not sure what Benson’s motive may have been.