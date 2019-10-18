Possible gas leak in Sampson County closes road; homes evacuated

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A possible natural gas leak in Sampson County closes Pleasant Union Road and Old Brick Mill Road near Roseboro.

Officials say they received the 911 call shortly before 5 a.m. near Dowdy Road and Highway 24.

Sampson County Sheriff’s office and NCDOT has rerouted traffic in this area as emergency officials monitor the situation.

Officials have evacuated approximately 25 homes within a half-mile radius as a precautionary measure. A shelter has been established to house evacuees at Charles E. Perry School.

A HazMat team from Fayetteville is on scene, along with Roseboro Fire Department, Sampson County Emergency Management, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and State Emergency Management.

Representatives of Piedmont Natural Gas are also investigating the potential leak.

