CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating a potential hazardous material situation in Carthage.

The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team was called to investigate the possible hazard in the 4300 block of U.S. 501 around 5:10 p.m., Carthage Fire Chief Brian Tyner said Tuesday.

Tyner said the investigation was in the early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.