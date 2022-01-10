Possible snow in central NC for the weekend? Don’t get excited just yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Yes, the “S” word may be back in the forecast for central North Carolina.

Forecast models are picking up on the potential for a rain/snow mix, or a wet snow Saturday night into Sunday, but here’s what you need to know about this “potential” wintry mix.

Forecast models have not been in good agreement on what the weather will bring this weekend. One model run will have rain, the next will have snow, the next will have nothing.

The reason for the lack of agreement is the location and track of a low-pressure system. Not only do we need cold temperatures from the surface up to the mid-levels of the atmosphere, the low needs to take a certain track to bring snow.

If you were to cut a low pressure into four parts, the northwest part is what is more likely to bring snow, so a “favorable track” would be one where the northwest part is on top of us. The forecast solution in the graphic (see below) has that favorable track, which could bring the potential for snow.

The next factor is the temperatures. Saturday and Sunday afternoon will be cool but so far are expected to be above freezing, meaning the best chance for any wintry precipitation would be late at night when temperatures drop below freezing.

There has been another uncertainty in the forecast: just 24 hours ago the track of this low pressure was to our north, which would have led to warm temperatures and rain, not snow.

It’s too early to talk about any “potential accumulation” because a slight shift to the north with this low pressure could drastically decrease our chance for wintry precipitation.

For now, don’t get excited or panic about snow, as the forecast will be finetuned, and likely change, over the coming days.