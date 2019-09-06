Possible tornado leaves damage in Wilson, Wayne County

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A possible tornado did some damage in Wilson Thursday afternoon.

CBS 17 spoke to a family who lives on White Oak Loop Road in Wilson. The couple had a tree on their property snap in half damaging their cars and another large tree in their backyard was uprooted. The powerful winds also decimated the couple’s shed, sending debris flying over their fences and up into the trees. We spoke with a man who lives on the same block.

“I didn’t even get up and move,” said Alton Hinton, who lives in Wilson. “I just heard the winds said, ‘woo woo woo,’ just like that and like I said I just got a call from Rocky Mount saying there’s tore up houses out there in White Oak, I said tore up houses out here in White Oak? I said let me call you back let me get in the truck and ride around and see and then I got out here and saw all that.”

The couple who lives in the home says they were at work and came home to the damage. They also had a hole in their roof from the storm.

There were also reports of damage to homes and cars on Thursday in Wayne County. The county put a curfew in place starting at 9 PM Thursday until 6 AM Friday.

“Really just to get traffic off the roads,” said Joel Gillie, Wayne County Public Information Officer. “We’re expecting the brunt of this storm around 11 on so we don’t want people out endangering their lives and then in turn endangering the lives of our first responders who might be out on the roads tonight so that’s why we do the curfew, it’s not to keep anybody cooped up at home any more than we want to, it’s just for safety and if you’re headed to or from work you’re okay.”

Gillie says anyway caught out on the roads during curfew could be charged with a misdemeanor. At last count, hundreds of homes in Wayne County were without power.

