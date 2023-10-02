NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nashville Police Department is investigating a possible homemade pipe bomb that was found on Monday evening.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers and fire crews were on scene near the area of S. Creek Drive and S. First Street in Nashville.

“Units are on scene with what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb that was located beside the roadway,” the social media post said.

Due to the nature and safety of people in that area, Highway 58 at E. Old Spring Hope Road and S. First Street at Glover Park were completely closed, police said.

By 10 p.m., the scene was clear, according to a CBS 17 crew that arrived at the locations.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation bomb squad was brought in to assess the situation.