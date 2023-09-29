WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A new power plant in Wilson will soon turn poultry litter into clean energy.

In the spring, the Carolina Poultry Power plant is expected to be up and running in southeast Wilson.

“Right now I’d say we’re at the peak of the site construction,” said Garry Kinson, project manager with Carolina Poultry Power.

It will turn chicken and turkey litter from local farms into clean energy.

“It’s a renewable, sustainable form of energy,” Kinson explained. “Because it’s being fueled by poultry litter, that also helps solve a major problem for waste disposal in North Carolina.”

Here’s how it works – first, the waste is delivered to this fuel hall. Then it’s fed into the boiler, where it burns and gives off high-pressure steam. That power will then transfer to nearby powerlines, producing about three megawatts of power out into the local grid – enough energy to power about 2,000-3,000 homes.

“What we’re really doing is displacing energy that’s coming from standard petroleum-based or carbon-based power,” said Rich Deming, CEO of East Energy Renewables, the company behind the project. “We’re displacing standard power.”

The company has a similar poultry power plant near their headquarters in Farmville.

They’re also building a plant in La Grange which will open about three months after the Wilson plant, and plans are in the works for other cities.

“It’s amazing working towards these sort of public private partnerships,” Deming said. “It benefits the public organization, and it allows us to deploy capital. So it’s a great partnership. And every place we’ve gone to work we’ve just got this great response from really warm officials that really want this to happen.”

Deming says the plants do not give off any smell or smoke – just a small plume of steam, showing a heat transfer to the air.

The $45 million project is also bringing jobs to Wilson.

“We’re doing everything we can to find local folks for those,” Deming said. “And we’ve done relatively well with that, mostly at least eastern North Carolina or Carolina.”

Deming said construction started on the project in October 2022.

He said they’re on track to flip on the first switch in February of 2024 and undergo commissioning to make sure it runs smoothly.

The plant is expected to be fully up and running by April.