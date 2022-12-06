RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy said Tuesday that power could be restored by early Thursday in Moore County.

In a message on its website, the company said its crews were making good progress on repairs to the damaged substations that plunged tens-of-thousands of customers in the county into darkness Saturday night.

“Our technicians continue to work in 24-hour shifts and remain on schedule to bring service back on by early Thursday,” the company said.

According to ReadyNC.gov, as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, 35,541 are without power in the county.

Moore County and power company officials will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the sheriff’s office to give an update on the power outage. The news conference can be seen by livestream at that time on CBS17.com

Moore County will also livestream the news conference on the Moore County Public Safety Facebook page and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

A state of emergency remains in effect for the county. The county continues to operate a shelter at the Moore County Sports Complex — Recreation Center at 155 Hillcrest Park Lane in Carthage.

For more information on laundry and shower facilities or food service, residents can call 910-947-6317.