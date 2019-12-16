Power knocked out, NC 97 closed after crash east of Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Power was knocked out to more than 300 customers after a crash Monday afternoon that closed N.C. 97 east of Rocky Mount, officials said.

The wreck happened around 4:40 p.m. along N.C. 97 at Leggett Road in Edgecombe County, the NCDOT said.

Edgecombe-Martin County Electric Membership Corp. said that a “double circuit pole” was knocked down during the wreck. The company said that 313 customers were without power in the area.

Crews could take up to two hours to repair the pole and power lines, the company said.

As of 6:45 p.m. the road was still closed. The NCDOT reported the scene should clear by 8:40 p.m.

There was no word about injuries.