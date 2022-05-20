RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Severe thunderstorm warnings began rolling in just after 10 p.m. Thursday throughout counties of central North Carolina.

Late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, the National Weather Service warned of severe storms in parts of Orange, Wake, Durham Chatham, Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson, Johnston, Wayne, Lee and Harnett counties.

Reported hazards have included 70 mph wind gusts and hail described as quarter and ping-pong sized. For the Lake Wheeler and Garner areas, the National Weather Service said storm impacts were particularly destructive.

A Duke Energy truck is out and about early Friday in Chapel Hill restoring power. (WNCN photo/Laura Smith)

The most recent severe thunderstorm warning expired at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the areas of Edgecombe County, Southeastern Nash County and central Wilson County.

The CBS 17 storm team has received many reports of hail damage as well as reports of trees falling on homes, lightning strikes and heavy winds that have created some power outages across the area.

A NWS employee reports a large tree is down, blocking both lanes of Ten Ten Rd. and S. Mountain Dr. in Raleigh at approximately 4:30 a.m. Another site in Wake County, on Blaney Franks Rd. at Tucker Dr. is experiencing a road closure early Friday due to multiple trees down.

NWS also reports two power poles and lines are down in Wilson County, blocking the road in the 2800 block of Forest Hills Rd. SW.