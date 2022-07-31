RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon.

Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia.

But the storms still caused more than 2,000 power outages in Wake and Durham counties, mostly in the northern portions.

In Person County, a home just east of Roxboro was hit by lightning, which sparked a small fire, Roxboro fire officials said. The home along Old Allensville Road had damage in the crawl space to the HVAC system after a lightning bolt apparently struck the house just after 3 p.m., officials said.

In Halifax County, high winds blew down at least one tree, according to the National Weather Service.

A tree was knocked down around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ringwood and Heathsville roads, officials said.

CBS 17 meteorologist Rachel Duensing said more storms are possible for the rest of Sunday evening with the threats being locally heavy rain/flooding and strong, damaging winds. The tornado threat is lower, but still possible, she added.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Edgecombe, Halifax and Nash counties until 6 p.m. after up to 2 inches of rain fell in earlier storms.

Some flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas, the weather service said.