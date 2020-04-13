Power outages remain at 185,000+ as storms pound NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A strong line of storms that has left at least 12 dead across the South has knocked out power to 236,000 customers at its peak Monday, Duke Energy reports.

As of 11:20 a.m., Wake County has 34,142 outages while Mecklenburg County has 40,950.

The number of customers without power began to drop slowly with 185,233 reporting outages at 11:20 a.m.

The main line of storms passed over Raleigh around 8 a.m. with strong winds lingering behind.

North Carolina power outages

6:45 a.m.: 144,000

7 a.m.: 147,853

7:15 a.m.: 157,948

7:30 a.m.: 167,883

7:35 a.m.: 191,916

7:50 a.m.: 193,871

8:10 a.m.: 217,543

8:30 a.m.: 222,016

8:35 a.m.: 236,006

8:55 a.m.: 228,607

9:05 a.m.: 230,748

9:20 a.m.: 230,732

11:20 a.m.: 185,233

Monday is a CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day – get the latest on the storms here.