RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout central North Carolina Monday afternoon, widespread damage was reported.

In Durham, significant damage was reported around 4:45 p.m. with downed trees and power lines throughout Durham County.

Emergency management officials in Durham County also said there were several fires, a roof collapse with possible entrapment in a home and blocked roads.

In Chapel Hill, a large tree was down on a home along Hamilton Road, which is just east of Fordham Boulevard and just north of N.C. 54. No injuries were reported in Chapel Hill, according to town officials.

Powerlines down near the intersection of Carlisle and Greenwich streets. CBS 17 photo

In southeast Raleigh, trees and powerlines were down and roads were blocked near the intersection of Carlisle and Greenwich streets. Also in Wake County, trees were down on power equipment off Carpenter Pond Road near Boyce Mill Road, the National Weather Service reported.

In Johnston County, trees were down on powerlines 3 miles north-northeast of Clayton, the weather service said.

Lee County, which was the first area to have a tornado warning, trees were down and powerlines were downed by high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

A tree was down at the intersection of McIver and 7th streets in Sanford. A tree was also down at the intersection of Carthage Street and Carbonton Road, the weather service said.

A tree down at a home along Hamilton Road in Chapel Hill Monday afternoon. Photo from town of Chapel Hill.

Trees and powerlines were blown down on Deep River Road about 4 miles west-southwest of Moncure.

There were more than 8,000 power outages in Durham County as of 5:30 p.m. In Wake County, there were more than 4,000 power outages, according to Duke Energy. About 1,000 outages were reported in Johnston County as of 5:30 p.m.

There were more than 2,500 customers without power in Lee and Chatham counties, according to the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management.