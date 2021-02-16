Power slowly being restored in Person County after ice storm

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Downed trees and power lines were seen across Person County Monday.

More than a thousand people in Person County were still without power from this weekend’s ice storm that hit areas north of the Trinagle.

That number is down from nearly 11,000 a couple of days earlier.

“A lot of tricky conditions with the saturated ground. We’re making a good effort this evening to keep working. Some of these may stretch until tomorrow,” said Danielle Peoples of Duke Energy.

Community leader Jermaine Wallace bought hotel rooms for struggling families that can’t yet return home.

“If we hadn’t got out in enough time Saturday morning we all would’ve been stuck in there due to power lines being down,” said Marion Banks, who lives in Roxboro.

“I have a 9-month-old, a 2-year-old and I’m with child so for us to stay warm and so my babies won’t get sick, you know. I’m very grateful for the support,” said Lamisha Roberts, a Roxboro resident.

Wallace had to hook up a generator at his own home that was without power for three days.

“My mom has cancer and she is also on the 24-hour oxygen machine. Her machine is powered by electricity so when the power goes out, that machine goes out,” said Jermaine Wallace, who is with the City of Roxboro Board of Adjustments.

Fortunately, Wallace’s power was restored Monday evening.

However, for those still waiting, My Life Matters Ministry provided coffee, a quick bite and a warm shower to those needing it.

“We’ve got the facility and it just makes sense. There’s no reason for us not to open up our doors and let people in,” said Brett Carver of My Life Matters Ministry.

Duke Energy says power should be restored to many of those still waiting by Tuesday night.