Pre-trial underway in brutal Lake Gaston murder case as family maintains suspect’s innocence

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Tiana Brown wiped away tears while talking about her brother, Lester Kearney, on Monday.

“They’ve made my brother guilty. For four years he’s been alone in a cell,” she said.

Lester Kearney was one of two men arrested and charged in 2018 with the death of Nancy Alford.

“Lester is innocent. Lester is a kind person. He would never commit such a heinous crime. He’s a brother, he’s a father, he’s an uncle,” said Doris Lashley, Kearney’s mother.

Investigators said John and Nancy Alford arrived at their Lake Gaston home and found Kearney and Kevin Munn inside on March 9, 2018.

Investigators said the pair forced Nancy to drive to a nearby bank and withdraw $1,000 from an ATM.

Then, authorities said they tied up the couple inside the house, set it on fire, and drove off.

Authorities said John was able to get away, but said Nancy died from the fire.

That April, Munn pleaded guilty. However, Kearney said he wasn’t even there.

Monday, Kearney’s family, and advocates held a news conference and maintained that he is innocent.

“(We are) hoping that in raising awareness around Lester’s case, we can help the system do what it so often for other Black men it does not do,” explained Dawn Blagrove with Emancipate NC.

Blagrove said that jury selection starts Wednesday. CBS 17 did reach out to the district attorney for comment but has not heard back.