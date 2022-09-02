ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount, police said.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. as a ShotSpotter activation after the sound of gunfire was detected, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

The gunfire was reported in the 500 block of Mullins Street, the news release said.

While officers were headed to that scene, 911 dispatchers told police that a 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the stomach, the news release said.

The woman was taken to ECU Health Hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound, police said.

“The Criminal Investigation Division is currently on-scene actively investigating this incident,” police said in the news release.

No other information was released.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call the Rocky Mount

Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and a message to CRIMES (274637).