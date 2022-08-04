RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Flight 821 landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday evening.

Drew Ferguson and his family were on that flight. As they were arriving in Iceland to connect to their next flight back home to Raleigh, Ferguson said he saw the massive volcano.

“The Iceland air pilot — when we were coming from Dublin into Reykjavik — announced that it would be off the right-hand sign of the plane,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he mostly saw smoke. That smoke was coming from that massive volcano eruption.

CBS News reported lava was shooting up to 100 feet in the air and drawing thousands of tourists including many from the United States.

“The first thing I did when I landed was, I told my parents about it. I had no idea there was an active eruption. It’s only 20 miles from the airport,” said Ferguson.

Stanley Bryan was on the same flight after taking a trip to Germany. He captured video from his seat on the plane.

“On the plane, we saw the lava coming out and the smoke coming out the ground. It was pretty crazy,” Bryan explained.

“I was like what is this? Because really I didn’t know what it was. I saw everyone looking out of the plane [and] everyone was like going to the windows and coming to my aisle and looking through the window and I looked and was like ‘oh – okay.’ But I didn’t know what it was,” he said.

According to RDU, Icelandair is the 12th airline to call the airport home.

“I think seeing that will make me want to go back to Iceland because for most people that’s a bucket list trip,” said Ferguson.

Iceland has 32 active volcanoes, the highest number in Europe. On average, Iceland gets an eruption every five years.