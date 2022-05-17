RAELIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—An escapee from the Orange County Correctional Center is back in custody.

Officials said Tyrell K. Dickey was caught around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near Lake Lure.

Dickey escaped from the correctional center and was discovered missing after 11 p.m. Monday.

Officials said he was serving a seven-year sentence for felony breaking and entering.

According to officials, Dickey will now be taken to a higher custody level facility. He will also be charged with felony escape.

Officials said they are investigating how Dickey escaped.