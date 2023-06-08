NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County drug trafficker busted with crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and a gun will spend more than 17 years in prison after taking a plea deal, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Anthony Puente of Dunn was sentenced Thursday to 212 months by District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

Puente pleaded guilty to distribution of five or more grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors say law enforcement agencies oversaw multiple controlled purchases from Puente and Dunn police twice spotted his car in hotel parking lots where increased drug activity had been reported.

They say officers smelled marijuana in his car and asked him to exit the vehicle, and a weapons frisk turned up 40 grams of crystal meth, five grams of cocaine and two grams of marijuana. Officers say they found a 9mm pistol, six rounds of ammunition, 16 shotgun shells and more marijuana and meth.