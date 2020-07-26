Protesters march, block streets after man dies in Roxboro officer-involved shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Cries for answers filled the streets of Roxboro Saturday night.

Dozens blocked off streets, chanted and marched in memory of 45-year-old David Brooks Jr. who died during an officer-involved shooting.

Police say Brooks was shot minutes after officers responded to a call of an armed man on Old Durham Road on Friday.

It’s unclear who all fired shots or what commands were given, but police say a loaded sawed-off shotgun was found at the scene that does not belong to the police department.

Brooks’ father and brother say he was a caring family man with a young daughter who is now struggling to process this news along with the rest of the family.

“I was shocked at what happened. I couldn’t gather myself because I didn’t think that it would happen within my family and I didn’t think it would happen within my town,” said Jerriminco Brooks, David Brooks’ brother.

The family says Brooks was not a confrontational person and don’t believe he would disobey police. They say they will be shown dash-camera footage of the incident on Monday and won’t rush to judgment before then.

“I’m hurt he was my first born. As he rests today headed to his grave he can rest assured that we will get justice for what happened that’s a promise, not a threat,” said father David Brooks Sr.

The community gathered to pray and light candles at the shooting scene later in the night, saying they won’t rest until all of the information comes to light.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

More headlines from CBS17.com: