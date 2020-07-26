Protesters with Molotov cocktails arrested in Roxboro, police say

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Protesters with Molotov cocktails and incendiary devices were arrested in Roxboro Saturday night following the death of a man in an officer-involved shooting a day earlier.

A loaded sawed-off shotgun was found after David Brooks Jr., 45, died during an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Police say Brooks was shot minutes after officers responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. of an armed man on Old Durham Road near Dollar General on Friday.

On Saturday, dozens of proteters blocked off streets, chanted and marched.

The community gathered to pray and light candles at the shooting scene later in the night. That gathering ended around 9 p.m., according to Roxboro police.

Just over an hour later, a group of 20 to 30 people, some armed with incendiary devices and Molotov cocktails, gathered in Roxboro, police said in a news release.

When the group did not disperse, police said they made arrests.

“Future unlawful assembly without a permit or other attempts to commit acts of violence will result in immediate law enforcement action,” the Roxboro police news release said.

The charges against those in the gathering included weapons violtions and resisting arrest.

Some cars were also towned after the arrests.

Brooks’ family said they will be shown dash-camera footage of the deadly incident on Monday and won’t rush to judgment before then.

