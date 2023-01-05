RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning new information about plans for a commuter rail in the Triangle, and GoTriangle is looking for your input.

The transit authority released their Commuter Rail Feasibility Report Thursday.

The report comes as more people and companies are moving to the area, which means more cars on the road.

“Traffic is full, the roads are full, the stores are full, apartments are full,” said Olivia Perryman, a tattoo artist in Raleigh. “Everything is just, full.”

It’s a complaint heard around the Triangle.

Now, GoTriangle wants to hear the public’s thoughts about their solution.

According to GoTriangle, their report shows:

The region’s population is projected to grow by a little over a million people between 2020 and 2050, bringing about a million more owned vehicles to the region;

More than 800,000 new jobs are coming to the Triangle region by 2050, and 45 percent are projected to be in or near the proposed commuter rail corridor;

A robust commuter rail system can provide 12,000 to 18,000 trips each day and help relieve some of the projected traffic congestion;

Significant investment in new rail infrastructure will be required to support the capacity needed for commuter service, freight service and intercity passenger service and to avoid conflicts with passenger and freight trains already operating in the corridor;

The cost of building a new commuter rail system to serve the entire region is challenging and could be as much as $3.2 billion in the year of expenditure.

The $3.2 billion dollar project includes plans for 15 stations between West Durham and Clayton.

A proposed map of the commuter rail. (GoTriangle)

“I would like to take the train,” said Perryman when asked for her input. “All the traffic that I’m always stuck in, most of the time I’m late for work because of the traffic.”

Perryman said she has lived in Raleigh since she was young and has seen the population boom.

By 2050, GoTriangle says the population is expected to grow by more than one-million people. They hope the rail will keep some of those vehicles off the road.

Susan Smith, who works at a Raleigh café, thinks it will.

“Any time that you can put a group of people in transportation as opposed to individual vehicles, you know…” she said. “I don’t see electric vehicles for every single person here. So any way in which we can try to preserve our natural resources is definitely the way to go.”

Perryman brings up another point.

“Maybe having a train would eliminate some of … not just the traffic, but crashes and unsafe driving in general.”

GoTriangle’s public comment period is now open and runs through February 19.

Their feedback campaign includes online surveys, community meetings and public forums in Durham, Cary, Raleigh and Clayton.

Click here to learn more about the proposed commuter rail and share your thoughts.