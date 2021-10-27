Public funeral arrangements made for Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriffs Office released information for a public viewing and funeral for Sheriff Hubert Peterkin who passed away Friday from surgical complications and cancer.

A public viewing and walk-through will be held this Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters off of Fayetteville Road in Raeford.

A map detailing information for former Sheriff Hubert Peterkin public viewing and remembrance (Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hoke County Sheriff since 2002, Peterkin served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, also as part of the Fayetteville Police Department.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin who died recently during a surgical procedure. His family (also) stated that the Sheriff had been battling cancer for some time,” Stephanie Hopkins, a Wake County candidate for sheriff in next year’s upcoming

election, said after Peterkin’s passing.

Additionally, Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead, spoke of his friend, and work partner.

“It is with a heavy heart I remember my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Hubert A. Peterkin. We were very close personally and professionally as Sheriffs representing our respective counties of Hoke and Durham,” he said in a press release. “Sheriff Peterkin was one of the longest-serving sheriffs in North Carolina – for close to 20 years he represented his constituents in Hoke County with class and dignity.”

He spoke on his leadership with the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association (NCSA) and how it was always Peterkin’s vision to represent all people.

“I recall an early conversation in 2019 when Sheriff Peterkin told me, ‘We’re not Republican sheriffs. We’re not Democratic sheriffs. We are sheriffs. We represent all people.’ He was always available to provide guidance and counsel to any sheriff, especially a newly elected sheriff like myself,” Birkhead said.

Following the public commemoration, a private funeral service will be held for family, law enforcement and others specifically invited by the family. He will be buried at Highland Biblical Gardens in Raeford.