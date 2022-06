DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Publix Super Markets announced a new lease on a store location in Durham.

Publix said on Wednesday that its Latta Park location will be on the southeast corner of Guess and Latta roads.

The store will approximately be 42,000-square feet.

An opening time frame has not been announced.

The new Durham store comes after Publix revealed a new location in Raleigh.