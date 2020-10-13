Puppy clinging to life after being abandoned outside Wake County Animal Shelter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A young puppy named Cricket is fighting for her life Monday night after being abandoned outside the Wake County Animal Shelter.

Nicole Kincaid with Perfectly Imperfect Pups said someone drove up, dumped the puppy on the animal shelter driveway, and then drove off, It happened after hours late Sunday night. A few staff members were still in the building at the time and rushed out to help.

The 6-week old pitbull mix only weighs 2 pounds. Those caring for her said she is severely malnourished, dehydrated, and slightly anemic. She has open wounds covering her body and is missing hair on her tail and back paws.

“I would say it’s more due to neglect. It’s heartbreaking to see a dog in this condition. No dog should ever be in this condition. No dog should ever suffer the way that she’s suffering,” Kincaid said.

Kincaid rescued her and took her to Peak City Veterinary Hospital for care. Cricket remains at the vet where she is connected to IVs in an ICU area. She struggles to even lift her head.

“I think the biggest hurdle is going to be just getting her through tonight. If we can start getting her to eat on her own, that’s really our biggest concern right now. We really need to get nourishment into her. I think the next 24 hours are going to be the most critical for her,” said Cindy Johnson, who is the owner and a veterinarian at Peak City Veterinary Hospital.

Kincaid said the workload has picked up.

“I’ve talked to a couple of the shelters that we work within the area. They’ve noticed more neglect cases and more welfare checks. You fall in love with a pet, right? That’s your baby and it’s hard to admit when you get to the point where you can no longer take care of them, but there are resources out there,” Kincaid said.

Anyone interested in helping can donate to help with Cricket’s medical expenses or contact Perfectly Imperfect Pups.

