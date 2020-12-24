Purple Heart veteran, family receive mortgage-free home in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– A Purple Heart Veteran and his family got a new house, just in time for the holidays.

On Wednesday, Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation presented retired US Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Clint Myatt and his family a mortgage-free home in Tarboro.

Myatt, his wife and six children received keys to the new home on Wednesday.

In addition to the keys to the new house that was donated by Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation, the family was surprised to find their home filled with new furniture, holiday gifts, a pantry full of food and funds to help with moving expenses.

Myatt is a Purple Heart, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and Combat Action Ribbon recipient who was first deployed to Iraq in 2007, and then to Afghanistan in 2010.

During his second deployment, Myatt was injured when his vehicle struck an improvised implosive device. He was awarded with the Purple Heart after recovering from his injuries.

A few weeks after the incident, Myatt returned to take back his platoon and finished the deployment as planned.

He was then deployed once more and when he returned, he was assigned to domestic posts before he retired in 2018, according to Wells Fargo.

“We are honored and excited to present Sgt. Myatt and his family with a home for the holidays,” said Eileen Fitzgerald, head of housing affordability philanthropy at Wells Fargo. “We hope this is just the beginning of wonderful memories this family will create in their home. Having a safe and affordable place to call home is an essential pathway for wellness, dignity, and economic opportunity, and we will continue to create opportunities for veteran families to have a sanctuary.”