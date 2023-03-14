SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Brian and Patricia Finch were visiting friends in Harnett County when they tragically lost their lives in this vehicle collision earlier this month.

A Harnett County sheriff’s deputy slammed into the couple’s truck at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray Road in Spring Lake.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop on another vehicle. A car seen speeding just before the Finches entered the intersection.

The sheriff’s office’s Pursuit Policy states deputies are required to proceed past a red or stop signal but only after slowing down as may be necessary for safe operation.

“If it is found he didn’t follow protocol, I think he should be held accountable just like everybody else should,” Sarah Pitkin, a Harnett County woman, said.

On Tuesday evening, the Harnett County community came together for a candlelight vigil for the Minnesota couple.

“Just to honor the family and show that we care,” Linda Sunderman, candlelight vigil organizer said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this case.